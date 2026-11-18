Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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18.11.2026 10:39:02
Should You Really Buy Anthropic Stock At the IPO? History Has a Clear Answer for Investors.
Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) made history in June when it completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever. The rocket and satellite company raised $75 billion at a $1.7 trillion valuation. Now, another technology giant is preparing for a blockbuster debut on Wall Street.
Artificial Intelligence developer Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) will start trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol ANT on Thursday, Nov. 19. The company has proposed an initial share price of $70 to $78, implying a market value of $1.33 trillion at the midpoint, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Anthropic has emerged as one of the most important companies in the AI industry, and its financial results have been nothing short of extraordinary. But investors should think very carefully before buying shares at the IPO. History says the stock could drop sharply during its first year of trading.
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