22.09.2022 16:15:00
Should You Really Buy Apple Stock?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the most innovative companies to date. Investing in Apple has felt like a no-brainer as its consistently successful products seem to make the company unstoppable. Even as the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index is down 35% year to date, thanks to inflation and slowing consumer spending, Apple's stock is down a more modest 17% in the same period. Immensely popular products such as the iPhone, MacBook, iPad, and Apple Watch have grown Apple's market cap to $2.4 trillion, making it the world's highest valued company. As a result, investors such as Warren Buffett have heartily vouched for the tech manufacturer, consigning 41% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to Apple. The iPhone titan has proven time and time again that its business is consistent and able to weather most storms. However, sales for its latest iPhone may not be as positive as some have reported. If true, the company's biggest segment could take a significant hit in its current quarter.Continue reading
