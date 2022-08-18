|
18.08.2022 17:10:00
Should You Really Buy Netflix Stock? Here's Why I'm Staying Away
It's safe to say that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has had better days. The large media business has seen its stock fall 59% in 2022, driven by a bearish overall market and shrinking subscriber base. Thanks to a post-pandemic lull, further exacerbated by an extremely competitive streaming environment, Netflix is dealing with growth problems that it isn't used to facing.The slowdown is forcing the company to rein in costs, especially in an area that is of the utmost importance to its long-term success. And that's exactly why I'm not interested in buying shares of Netflix today. In 2013, Netflix released House of Cards, one of its first original series. Before that debut, the streaming leader licensed content from other companies, but as those companies recognized the growing importance of streaming, they launched their own direct-to-consumer offerings, pulling their content from competing services in the process. Netflix has rightfully focused on original films and series, and it has spent a total of roughly $80 billion creating content from 2014 through 2021, an outlay that no doubt contributed to the company's dominance in the industry. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Netflix Inc.mehr Analysen
|20.07.22
|Netflix Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.07.22
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.07.22
|Netflix Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.07.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.22
|Netflix Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.07.22
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.07.22
|Netflix Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.07.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.04.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.03.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.21
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.22
|Netflix Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.07.22
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.07.22
|Netflix Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.07.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.22
|Netflix Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Netflix Inc.
|235,05
|-3,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.