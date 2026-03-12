Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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12.03.2026 23:15:00
Should You Really Buy Stocks During Market Turbulence? These Words From Investing Giant Warren Buffett Offer an Answer That's Strikingly Clear.
The stock market was the place to be over the past three years, with the S&P 500 roaring to record highs in the bull market -- and delivering a 78% gain in that time period. Investors were eager to get in on growth stocks, which generally benefit most from positive market environments, and they put a particular focus on stocks in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.But in recent weeks, uncertainties have accumulated, weighing on investor sentiment. This has driven a great deal of volatility in the market, as we can see through the fluctuations of the S&P 500. Against this backdrop, you might be wondering if you should really buy stocks right now.During difficult times, it's a great idea to turn to one specific person for advice: Warren Buffett, the investing giant who led Berkshire Hathaway to market-beating returns over 60 years. (Buffett retired from the chief executive officer role at the end of last year, but he remains chairman.) Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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