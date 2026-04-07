Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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07.04.2026 10:15:00
Should You Really Buy Stocks Now? Fundstrat's Tom Lee and Billionaire Bill Ackman Offer an Answer That's Crystal Clear.
Investors have been through countless ups and downs since the start of the year: Positive tech earnings reports and talk of soaring artificial intelligence (AI) demand offered reason for optimism. But worries about AI spending climbing too high, too fast tempered the mood. Since late February, the war in Iran has weighed on investor sentiment, but any signs that the turmoil may soon be over have offered the market a boost.All of this has led to the S&P 500 fluctuating from gains to losses multiple times, though the negative momentum won out in the first quarter -- the famous benchmark ended the period down 4.6%. Against this backdrop, you might be wondering if you really should buy stocks now. After all, with the war ongoing, oil prices high, and uncertainty regarding the strength of the U.S. economy, plenty of headwinds remain. Fundstrat's Tom Lee and billionaire Bill Ackman offer an answer to the question that's crystal clear.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 040,00
|0,00%
|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|33,10
|-0,75%
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