Should You Really Buy Stocks Now or Wait a While Longer?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When the stock market is soaring, it's easy to get into the buying mood. That's because we actually see investments bearing fruit right away. Even if some share prices are high, the sheer momentum of the whole market offers us confidence that those prices could climb even higher.But when the stock market stumbles, our eagerness to get in on the action may disappear -- and quickly. All at once we ask ourselves how long the downturn will last. We even might doubt the recovery of certain stocks that, in better market conditions, seemed like sure winners.This scenario is probably playing out for a lot of us right now . The S&P 500 Index slipped into a bear market this week, inflation has been galloping higher, and interest rates are on the rise around the world. Now the question is: Should you really buy stocks right now? Or is it best to wait a while longer? Let's find out.Continue reading