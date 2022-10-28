|
28.10.2022 12:00:00
Should You Really Buy Teladoc Right Now?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has delivered plenty of news that's been difficult for investors to digest. The telemedicine company reported two billion-dollar non-cash goodwill impairment charges earlier in the year. And the company saw slowdowns in the time it generally takes to sign on new clients. As a result, the company's shares tumbled 70% from the start of the year through earlier this week.But the tide may be turning for this market leader. Teladoc made gains in two key areas during the most recent earnings period -- the third quarter. And the shares are trading around their cheapest ever in relation to sales.Is it a good idea to buy this healthcare stock right now? Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!