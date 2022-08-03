|
Should You Really Buy the Dip on This Growth Stock, Down 96%?
Streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) was a market darling during COVID-19 when the stock quickly soared more than 700% to its peak in late 2020. But investors are left picking up the pieces after the stock has fallen 96% from its high since then.The rapid growth of fuboTV makes it an intriguing stock for bold investors, but there are some potential problems on the horizon that you should know about.As a TV streaming service, fuboTV offers live channels for sports, which it emphasizes, as well as entertainment and news. Some streaming services like Disney+ or Netflix attract eyeballs with their original content, making money with subscriptions.Continue reading
