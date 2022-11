Should You Really Buy These 2 Slumping Dow Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With just over a month left in 2022, it seems clear that Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will be among this year's weakest performers on the Dow Jones Industrials (DJINDICES: ^DJI) index. They make up two of the five worst-performing stocks in the index through mid-November, and their latest earnings announcements weren't well received on Wall Street.Investors can generate market-beating returns by focusing on temporarily out-of-favor stocks that have otherwise stellar long-term outlooks. That might be the exact situation for these two blue-chip giants.Let's take a look at whether Nike and Microsoft could be excellent choices for patient investors after their stock price slumps in 2022.Continue reading