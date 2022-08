Should You Really Buy This Crypto Now or Should You Wait?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past five years, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has produced a monster return of 526% (as of this writing), crushing the S&P 500 and even Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during the same period. But close followers of the cryptocurrency market know that Ethereum has been stymied by its inability to scale well, resulting in exorbitant fees when demand for the network is high. This is undoubtedly getting in the way of the platform's growth. Luckily, Ethereum developers have long been working on something called the Merge, which will transition the network to an environmentally friendly and scalable proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Vitalik Buterin, one of Ethereum's founders, has said that Sept. 15 could be the day that the Merge will happen, after which ether (ETH), the Ethereum blockchain's native currency, could soar. So is now the right time to buy Ethereum, or should investors wait until after the Merge happens? Let's take a closer look. Continue reading