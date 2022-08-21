|
21.08.2022 16:30:00
Should You Really Buy Upstart After Management's Latest Flip-Flop?
Artificial intelligence-powered lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has stumbled through 2022. Management can't seem to make up its mind about using its balance sheet to support its loan originations.The uncertainty mixed with a rapidly tightening lending market has crushed shares, causing a 91% decline from their high. But don't give up just yet. Here is why Upstart could still win big over the long term.Upstart is in the lending business but tries to operate more like a technology company. Its artificial intelligence (AI) approves a borrower for a loan, then either passes it to one of its lending partners or sells it to institutions in the debt markets. In other words, Upstart delivers loans to the real lenders who take the risk.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
