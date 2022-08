Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. His Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has generated a 20.1% compounded annual return since he took over the company in 1965, compared to a 10.5% return by the S&P 500 index. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." For example, he once derided derivatives as weapons of financial mass destruction, yet invested in them himself. He also said he hated the railroad and airline industries, but invested heavily in both himself.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading