Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
04.01.2026 14:45:00
Should You Really Invest in AI Stocks in 2026? Here's What Other Investors Are Saying
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been on fire in recent years. Over the past three years alone, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has soared by a staggering 1,180%, as of this writing. In other words, if you'd invested $1,000 in Nvidia just three years ago, you'd have nearly $13,000 by today.However, some investors are concerned that the AI sector has become a bubble poised to burst. If that's the case, investing now could be a risky move. While nobody knows what lies ahead, here's where investors stand on the future of AI stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
