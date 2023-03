Should You Really Invest in Carnival Stock Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The last few years have been absolutely brutal for Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL). The coronavirus pandemic shuttered the cruise line business, and ever since the company has struggled to return to pre-pandemic occupancy. Thankfully, it seems 2023 could be the year that the industry takes a turn for the better. Investors now appear bullish about the company's future, sending its share price up nearly 32% since the start of the year. Carnival's latest earnings also indicate that occupancy levels will match or exceed pre-pandemic levels by mid-year. With all the optimism surrounding Carnival, should you really invest in the stock right now? Or is it best to steer clear? Continue reading