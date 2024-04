Should You Relocate as a Retiree? Here Are 3 Pros and 3 Cons to Consider.

One challenge some retirees face is the cost of maintaining their lifestyles in the absence of their paychecks from work. If you spent your career in a higher-cost area, for example, and are now retired, you might be looking to relocate. Doing so could make it possible to stretch your savings and experience less financial stress.But before you make the decision to relocate, it's important to consider both the benefits and drawbacks. Here are some to keep in mind.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel