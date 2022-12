Should You Ring the Register on This Bargain-Bin Retail Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rising interest rates and the prospects of a slowing economy have pounded growth stocks in 2022. This explains how the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite crashed 30% so far this year. But not all Nasdaq stocks fared poorly year to date. Shares of the off-price retailer Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) eked out a 3% gain to date. This strong performance raises the following question: Is the retailer still a good deal for dividend growth investors? Let's dive into Ross Stores' fundamentals and valuation to find out. When shopping for clothes and home fashion products, most people are looking for a bargain. With nearly 1,700 stores in 40 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Guam, the company's Ross Dress for Less brand is the biggest off-price retailer in the U.S. The store brand offers customers 20% to 60% off specialty store regular prices each and every day. The company also operates 323 dd's Discounts stores in 21 states, with 20% to 70% off the regular prices of discount stores.