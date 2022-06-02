|
02.06.2022 11:55:00
Should You Rush to Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split?
Tick-tock. The hours are counting down until Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) conducts a highly anticipated 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon expects that its stock will begin trading at a much lower price beginning on Monday, June 6, 2022.Many investors hope that the move will spark a significant jump in the beaten-down internet stock. Should you rush to buy Amazon before its stock split?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!