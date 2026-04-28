Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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28.04.2026 11:45:00
Should You Rush to Get in on the SpaceX IPO? History Offers a Strikingly Clear Answer.
Investors are always on the lookout for the stock market's next big growth story. This could happen with a stock that's already been on the market for a long while -- artificial intelligence (AI) giant Nvidia is a great example. The company launched its initial public offering back in 1999, but most of its growth actually took place over the past five years, as it led the S&P 500 higher during the early stages of the AI boom. Still, it's exciting to get in during a company's very earliest days, and that means participating in its IPO or buying shares soon after it begins trading. And when that company happens to be involved in dynamic, tech-related businesses, investors sit up and take notice. Today, the player grabbing investors' attention is SpaceX, the rocket-launch company owned by Tesla chief Elon Musk. SpaceX has confidentially filed paperwork with regulators for an IPO of record size, according to multiple press reports. Now the question is, if you're looking to invest in the next big growth company, should you rush to get in on the SpaceX IPO? History offers a strikingly clear answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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