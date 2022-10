Should You Sell a Stock That's Been Crushed? It Depends on Why You Bought It.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you invest in stocks, then there's a good chance you're looking at some pretty hefty paper losses right now. After all, the S&P 500 is down roughly 20% in 2022, while the Nasdaq Composite has lost 30%, so scores of investors are feeling the burn.The world is in a very different place than it was heading into 2022, and the companies behind the stocks you own may similarly be in very different places than they were when you first invested.With extremely volatile market conditions and a worrisome economic outlook, should you sell a stock that has been crushed this year or try to ride out the storm? Well, it really depends on why you bought the stock in the first place. Let me explain.Continue reading