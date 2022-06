Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After months of anticipation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally split its stock 20 for 1. Many investors are excited about the opportunity to buy more of the e-commerce giant's shares at its new, significantly reduced price.Yet experienced investors know that stock splits do not fundamentally alter the value of a business. They simply carve a company's profits into more slices. In many ways, Amazon's 20-for-1 split is like exchanging a $20 bill for 20 $1 bills. The value you hold before and after the split is the same.Moreover, astute investors know that Amazon is facing a host of serious challenges that threaten to slow its growth and dent its profits. So, rather than buy, should you be thinking about selling Amazon's stock?Continue reading