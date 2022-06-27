Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?
For a long while, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been guaranteeing us more than just fast delivery. The stock also has brought investors gains over time. Investors could pretty much count on Amazon as a stock to boost their portfolios. Amazon climbed more than 1,500% over the past decade through last year, for example.This year, however, the Amazon story hasn't been quite the same. Rising inflation and supply chain problems have started to weigh on earnings. And the stock has lost about 30% since the beginning of the year. In fact, even Amazon's recent stock split didn't offer it a lift. So, if you're an Amazon shareholder, you may be asking yourself whether you should sell the stock right now. Before deciding, read on...First, let's talk a bit more about the reasons why you're probably tempted to sell. With inflation and worries about the economy both on the rise, Amazon's recent struggles might not be over. The retail giant can't avoid transportation costs. And those have skyrocketed. The shipping costs for international containers have more than doubled since pre-pandemic days, the company said during its first-quarter earnings call.Continue reading
|27.06.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.06.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.06.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.05.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
