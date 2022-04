Should You Sell AMD Stock This Earnings Season?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With shares down 41% so far in 2022, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors will be hoping for a turnaround in the stock's fortunes when the company releases its first-quarter results on May 3.AMD stock jumped nicely in February 2022 after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2021. But it failed to sustain that momentum thanks to factors out of its control, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, surging inflation, and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve that turned out to be a pain for richly valued tech stocks.Let's see what could be in store for this semiconductor stock this earnings season.Continue reading