AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
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08.06.2026 18:24:34
Should You Sell AST SpaceMobile to Buy SpaceX at IPO?
SpaceX, the aerospace and AI company founded by Elon Musk, will go public on June 12. It could raise $75 billion at a valuation of $2 trillion, making it the biggest IPO in history.Many investors are selling other stocks to free up cash to buy SpaceX's shares. However, one stock that resisted that sell-off was AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), which operates in the same satellite internet services market as SpaceX's Starlink.Instead, AST's stock rallied more than 30% this year as SpaceX's looming IPO lifted most space stocks. Should investors take profits in AST today to buy more shares of SpaceX?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
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12.05.26
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