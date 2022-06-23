Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Should You Sell Biotech Stocks If There's a Recession?
Commentators everywhere are professing that a recession is nigh, and there's reason to believe they're right. The market is down, inflation is up, and inventories are starting to bulge with unsold goods. If you're feeling a mounting sense of doom, you're definitely not alone. But none of the above are good reasons to sell your biotech stocks. In fact, there's a compelling argument that recessions are exactly when you should be buying them. Let's go through a few of the paradigms that explain why.The first reason to refrain from selling your biotech stocks during a recession is that the drug-development cycle is typically much longer than the duration of most recessions, and it can often take upwards of 12 years to move a candidate from early research through the entire clinical trials process. On average, recessions last 17.5 months, but the latest recession in early 2020 only lasted two months. Remember, most biotech companies can't generate much in the way of revenue until they have a medicine that's approved for sale. So if they don't have any drugs on the market and a recession occurs, nothing changes about their sales. Continue reading
