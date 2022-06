Should You Sell Meta Platforms Stock Now That Sheryl Sandberg Is Stepping Down?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After more than a decade of spearheading Facebook's most important initiatives, Sheryl Sandberg will soon relinquish her position as chief operating officer of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). Sandberg joined Facebook back in 2008. She was brought on to serve as a key advisor to a young co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. "When Sheryl joined me in 2008, I was only 23 years old and I barely knew anything about running a company," Zuckerberg said in a recent Facebook post. Along with Zuckerberg, Sandberg has been criticized in recent years for not doing enough to combat misinformation and hate speech on Facebook's sites. Data privacy issues, such as the Cambridge Analytica scandal, also happened during her watch.