Should You Sell Nvidia Stock After AMD's Earnings Report?

Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) first-quarter 2023 results sent investors scurrying for cover. Share prices of the chipmaker fell more than 9% on May 3 on news of a decline in its revenue and earnings, as well as terrible guidance that suggests that the company's fortunes won't improve any time soon.A weak personal computer (PC) market and slowing data center momentum weighed on AMD's performance last quarter. The company's Q1 revenue was down 9% year over year to $5.35 billion, while adjusted earnings fell 47% to $0.60 per share thanks to a contraction in the company's margins. And the guidance for the current quarter indicates that things are about to get worse for AMD.AMD expects $5.3 billion in revenue this quarter, which would be a 20% drop over the prior-year period's revenue of $6.6 billion. What's surprising is that AMD sees a steeper decline in Q2 revenue despite claims that the PC market hit a bottom last quarter. The company points out that the gaming, client processor, and data center segments are on track to decline once again over the year-ago period.