|
03.10.2022 14:00:00
Should You Sell Stocks With the Dow Jones Now Below 30,000?
September was an ugly month for the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 8% in the month and dropped below 30,000 points for the first time since December 2020. This level officially plunged the Dow into bear market territory (down 20% from its all-time high), joining the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.Clearly, this is an uncertain time in the stock market, and many may be scared about their investments. These feelings are natural, as watching your brokerage account lose value creates an emotional response. As a result, many investors may think it's time to sell to wait out this market.While selling might seem logical, it's not a smart move. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!