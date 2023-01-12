|
12.01.2023 11:13:00
Should You Sell Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock?
Uh-oh -- it looks like someone needs to run down to the nearest Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and buy something for its shareholders' headaches. The pharmacy stock recently fell hard in response to a quarterly earnings call marred by a $6.15 billion operating loss.Walgreens is a big company with a lot of moving pieces, and some of those pieces are heading in the right direction. It took investors a little time to sort out all the ups and downs, but the stock quickly recovered most of its post-earnings-call losses.Is it time to sell shares of Walgreens, or is the latest dip an opportunity to buy a top healthcare stock at a discount? At recent prices, the stock offers a 5.2% dividend yield, and that dividend has increased in each of the past 47 years. Let's measure the company's recent challenges against its opportunities to see if it can continue this legendary streak.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|33,87
|-0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.