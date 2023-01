Should You Sell Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Uh-oh -- it looks like someone needs to run down to the nearest Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and buy something for its shareholders' headaches. The pharmacy stock recently fell hard in response to a quarterly earnings call marred by a $6.15 billion operating loss.Walgreens is a big company with a lot of moving pieces, and some of those pieces are heading in the right direction. It took investors a little time to sort out all the ups and downs, but the stock quickly recovered most of its post-earnings-call losses.Is it time to sell shares of Walgreens, or is the latest dip an opportunity to buy a top healthcare stock at a discount? At recent prices, the stock offers a 5.2% dividend yield, and that dividend has increased in each of the past 47 years. Let's measure the company's recent challenges against its opportunities to see if it can continue this legendary streak.Continue reading