Answer Holdings Aktie

Answer Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006

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28.03.2026 10:30:00

Should You Sell Your Stocks Right Now? History Offers a Crystal-Clear Answer.

Major market indexes have tumbled in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) down nearly 6% from its high last month and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) falling close to 9% from its peak, as of this writing. Recession fears are also ramping up, as surging oil prices put pressure on the economy.So what does that mean for investors? If the U.S. enters a recession in 2026, stock prices could plunge. Fortunately, history offers a clear answer to how this might affect investors' strategies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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