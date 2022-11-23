|
23.11.2022 11:41:00
Should You Sell Zoom Video Communications Stock?
Being honest about the future isn't easy when the outlook sours. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) found itself in this situation lately, and it didn't work out so well for the stock.Shares of Zoom quickly fell by 10% the morning after management presented results from its fiscal third quarter that ended on Oct. 31, 2022. Instead of hitting the sell button in a panic, let's look below the surface to see if the factors that made Zoom a smart stock to buy in the first place are still in play.The performance of Zoom's underlying business during its fiscal Q3 wasn't anything to complain about. Total revenue rose 7% year over year if we adjust for the strengthening U.S. dollar. Continue reading
