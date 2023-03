Should You Snag a Tax Break on Nest Egg Contributions Now, or Save on Taxes in Retirement Later?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Saving for retirement is essential. If you don't make an effort to build up a solid nest egg , you might end up seriously cash-strapped.Much of that boils down to Social Security. Not only are benefit cuts on the table, but even without a reduction in benefits, Social Security will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement earnings if you bring home an average income. Many seniors end up needing closer to 70% to 80% of their former income to maintain a comfortable lifestyle, and it takes personal savings to bridge that gap.When it comes to finding a home for your savings, you have choices. You could opt for a traditional IRA or 401(k) plan and enjoy tax savings immediately or open a Roth IRA or 401(k) and enjoy tax savings later on. The question is, which route should you take?Continue reading