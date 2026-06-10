BILL Holdings Aktie

BILL Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

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10.06.2026 15:30:00

Should You Spend More and Inherit Less? What Bill Perkins' Philosophy Really Means for Investors

How much should affluent investors spend now versus preserve for later, or for heirs? Motley Fool personal finance expert Robert Brokamp explores Bill Perkins' provocative "richest person in the graveyard" challenge and how disciplined financial planning can refine it. Watch the video below to learn more.*This video was published on Jun. 9, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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