Should You Take Social Security at 62 or 70? Here's What Research Says

Social Security benefits are vital to the finances of tens of millions of U.S. seniors. In fact, more than 40% of baby boomers say their monthly checks will be their primary source of retirement income, according to a 2023 report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.When it comes to maximizing the size of your monthly Social Security checks, the age at which you begin taking them is one of the most important factors. You can file as soon as you turn 62 or anytime after that, but the longer you wait -- up until you hit 70 -- the more you'll receive each month.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel