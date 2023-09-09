|
09.09.2023 09:44:00
Should You Take Social Security at Age 62, 66, or 70? The Data Points to a Very Clear Answer
America's top retirement program, Social Security, is poised to play a key role during retirement for a vast majority of the roughly 167 million Americans currently in the labor force.Based on more than two decades of annually released surveys, national pollster Gallup finds that between 80% and 90% of current retirees rely on their Social Security check as a "major" or "minor" source of income. In other words, living expenses aren't being met without this monthly payout.Since most future retirees will lean on their Social Security benefit in some capacity to make ends meet, it makes all the sense in the world to maximize what you'll receive from the program. But in order to have any shot of doing that, you'll first need to understand how your benefit is calculated.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!