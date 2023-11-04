|
04.11.2023 08:44:00
Should You Take Social Security at Age 65, 67, or 70? An Extensive Study Finds That 1 Claiming Age Holds a Big Advantage
For the past 22 years, national pollster Gallup has surveyed retirees to gauge their reliance on Social Security income to make ends meet. In each of these years, anywhere from 80% to 90% of then-current retirees noted that their Social Security benefit comprises a "major" or "minor" part of their monthly income. Considering how important Social Security is to current retirees and the key role it's likely to play in keeping future generations of retired workers out of poverty, there's arguably nothing more important than deciding when to begin taking your Social Security benefit. And making this decision begins with understanding how your monthly benefit is calculated.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!