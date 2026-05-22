Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.05.2026 14:00:00
Should You Wait to Buy Tesla Stock After June 12?
It's been a rocky start to 2026 for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The electric vehicle (EV) maker's stock has been declining, and excitement around the business simply hasn't been all that strong of late. Intense competition and shrinking margins highlight just some of the biggest risks with the business right now. And while there is hope that in the future it'll go well beyond EVs and its operations will center around selling robots, that could be years away from becoming a reality.Nonetheless, with a market cap of $1.5 trillion, it's still a highly valuable business, and one that investors have been paying a significant premium for. And a big reason investors are willing to look past its sky-high valuation is their belief in CEO Elon Musk and his vision for the company's future. But after June 12, when another one of Musk's companies, SpaceX, goes public, Tesla's stock could decline.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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