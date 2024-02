Should You Worry About Nvidia's Decline in China?

One of investors' biggest questions in recent days was whether Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), in its latest earnings report, would be able to keep up its incredible pace of triple-digit revenue growth. When the artificial-intelligence (AI) chip giant announced fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter earnings this week, it hit the ball out of the park.Revenue reached new records, advancing in the triple digits in the quarter and for the year. And net income also climbed in the triple digits for both periods.All of this is thanks to the company's dominance in the AI chip market. It has an 80% share, and demand is increasing for its products. Nvidia's stock has reflected this, advancing more than 270% over the past year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel