CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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16.08.2026 10:09:26
Should You Worry That Another CoreWeave Insider Sold? Here's What to Know
Brannin McBee, the chief development officer of CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV), reported a sale of 53,000 shares in an indirect transaction on August 10, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($89.73); post-transaction value based on the August 10 market close ($88.19).CoreWeave operates as a specialized infrastructure-as-a-service provider in the rapidly expanding generative AI compute market, with a TTM revenue base of $6.2 billion and a market capitalization of $50 billion. The company differentiates itself through purpose-built infrastructure optimized for AI workloads, offering enterprises an alternative to hyperscale cloud providers with dedicated GPU and compute resources. Despite current net losses reflecting significant investments in capacity expansion and market penetration, CoreWeave is positioned to capitalize on the structural growth in enterprise AI infrastructure demand.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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