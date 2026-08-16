Encompass Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1C05B / ISIN: US29256R2094
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16.08.2026 20:58:10
Should You Worry That Encompass Health's CEO Sold Into a Rally? Here's What to Know
Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) President and CEO Mark J. Tarr reported a sale of about 173,000 shares of common stock on August 10, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($125.47); post-transaction value based on the August 10 market close ($125.81).Encompass Health Corporation is a leading operator in the post-acute healthcare sector with a market capitalization of $12.5 billion and TTM revenues of $6.2 billion, positioning the company as a significant provider of rehabilitation and home-based care services. The company's diversified business model across inpatient facilities and home health services provides revenue stability and exposure to the growing demand for post-acute care driven by an aging population and the shift toward value-based care delivery. With over 40,000 employees and a strong net income margin of approximately 10% on TTM revenues, Encompass Health maintains operational scale and profitability in a fragmented market characterized by consolidation opportunities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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