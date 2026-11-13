Show Me The Money: After A 120% Rally, Amneal (AMRX) Positions For Its Next Growth Chapter In 2027

(RTTNews) - Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) hit a new 52-week high yesterday, buoyed by improving financial performance and another upward revision to its 2026 guidance. With momentum building across its business, the company is positioning itself for further growth in 2027, supported by key catalysts and new product launches.

Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a portfolio of about 300 generic, specialty and biosimilar medicines and supplies more than 160 million prescriptions annually, mainly in the U.S. Its business has three segments: Affordable Medicines, which includes generic drugs, injectables and biosimilars; Specialty, which focuses on branded treatments for neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease and migraine, as well as endocrinology; and AvKARE, which distributes medicines and medical products to U.S. government, retail and institutional customers.

When Did We Highlight AMRX?

When we first profiled AMRX on June 11, 2024, it was trading at $6.97. We alerted readers to the stock again on August 22, 2025, when it was at $9.65. AMRX touched a 52-week high of $22.07 during intraday trading yesterday.

What's Driving the Stock?

• September 2025: Received FDA approval for Risperidone extended-release injectable suspension (12.5 mg, 25 mg, 37.5 mg and 50 mg), a generic equivalent of Risperdal Consta for schizophrenia and Bipolar I disorder; Sodium oxybate oral solution (500 mg/mL), a generic equivalent of Xyrem for cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01%, a generic equivalent of LUMIGAN. • October 2025: Reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of $785 million, up 12% from $702 million in the same period of 2024. Net income attributable to Amneal Pharma was $2 million, compared with a net loss of $0.2 million a year earlier. • November 2025: Received FDA approval for Iohexol injection (300 mg iodine/mL), the first generic version of GE Healthcare's Omnipaque. This radiographic contrast agent is used in various imaging procedures in adults and children aged two weeks and older. • December 2025: Received FDA approval for Cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05%, a sterile, preservative-free generic equivalent of RESTASIS supplied in single-use vials; and Albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol (90 mcg per actuation), a generic equivalent of PROAIR HFA. • December 2025: Received FDA approval for two denosumab biosimilars - Boncresa, referencing Prolia, and Oziltus, referencing XGEVA. Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits bone resorption and is widely used across oncology and osteoporosis-related conditions. • December 2025: Reported positive interim results from the Phase 4 ELEVATE-PD study of CREXONT for Parkinson's disease. • January 2026: Added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, reflecting the company's progress in executing its strategy and delivering consistent financial growth. • February 2026: Reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $814 million, up 11% from $731 million in the same period of 2024. Net income was $35 million, compared with a net loss of $31 million a year earlier. Provided 2026 revenue guidance of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion. • April 2026: Announced a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Kashiv BioSciences, LLC, a move aimed at accelerating growth and diversifying its business. • May 2026: Reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $723 million, up 4% from $695 million in the same period of 2025. Net income attributable to the company rose to $62 million from $12 million a year earlier, an increase of 411%. • July 2026: Reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $796 million, up 10% from $725 million in the same period of 2025. Net income attributable to Amneal Pharma increased to $58 million from $22 million a year earlier, up 157%. Raised its 2026 revenue guidance to the $3.10 billion - $3.20 billion range from the prior forecast range of $3.05 billion - $3.15 billion. • November 2026: Posted third-quarter 2026 revenue of $863 million, up 10% from $785 million in the same period of 2025. Net loss attributable to Amneal was $22 million, compared with net income of $2 million a year earlier, as higher revenue and gross profit were more than offset by non-recurring acquisition and integration costs and a higher tax provision. Raised its 2026 revenue guidance yet again, this time to $3.15 billion - $3.25 billion from $3.10 billion -$3.20 billion.

Near-term Catalysts

Looking ahead to 2027, Amneal expects growth to be supported by several key catalysts and new product launches, including women's health patches, biosimilars, injectables such as lanreotide, and specialty products CREXONT and BREKIYA autoinjector. The ongoing integration of Kashiv BioSciences is also expected to strengthen its biosimilars business and add to its long-term growth opportunities.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: August 22, 2025 • Published Price: $9.65 • 52-Week High: $22.07 (+129%) on Nov.12, 2026 • Closing Price: $21.70 (+125%) on Nov.12, 2026

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