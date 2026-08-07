Show Me The Money: After An 800%+ Gain, PRAX Enters A High-Stakes Stretch

(RTTNews) - With four late-stage assets, three FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designations, and two upcoming PDUFA decisions, Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX), a CNS precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, is entering a defining chapter.

The two drug candidates under FDA review are Ulixacaltamide and Relutrigine.

Relutrigine, proposed for the treatment of SCN2A and SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), is under priority review, with the FDA decision due on December 27, 2026 .

SCN2A and SCN8A-DEEs are rare genetic forms of epilepsy that begin in infancy, causing severe, treatment-resistant seizures and developmental impairment.

Relutrigine is also being investigated as a treatment for broad DEEs in a Phase 3 trial, dubbed EMERALD. Topline data from this study is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

If approved, peak revenues for Relutrigine in DEEs are expected to exceed $5 billion.

Ulixacaltamide, being developed for essential tremor, faces the FDA decision on January 29, 2027 .

Essential Tremor (ET) is the most common movement disorder, significantly impacting the daily lives of those affected. The hallmark symptom of ET is an action tremor, which primarily manifests in the hands. Nearly all patients with ET experience at least one comorbid condition, such as depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, or cognitive dysfunction, further complicating their overall health and quality of life.

The company projects peak annual sales of more than $10 billion for Ulixacaltamide, if approved.

The other two late-stage assets in the pipeline include Vormatrigine and Elsunersen.

Vormatrigine is being developed for Focal Onset Seizures (FOS) and Generalized Epilepsy, while Elsunersen is being developed for early-seizure-onset SCN2A DEE.

In June of 2026, Praxis reported topline results from the Phase 2/3 POWER1 study evaluating Vormatrigine in patients with highly refractory focal-onset seizures (FOS). While the trial did not meet its primary endpoint of reducing monthly focal seizure frequency at Week 12, it achieved a key secondary endpoint, with a significantly higher proportion of patients experiencing at least a 50% reduction in seizure frequency.

Following the mixed POWER1 results, Praxis paused enrollment in the Phase 3 POWER2 trial in June 2026 to reassess the Vormatrigine development program and identify potential modifications to the study design. Based on insights gained from POWER1, the company is now finalizing plans to restart POWER2 and initiate the Phase 3 POWER3 study in the fourth quarter of 2026 , underscoring its continued commitment to advancing Vormatrigine despite the initial setback.

Elsunersen, being developed for early-seizure-onset SCN2A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (DEE), is advancing in the registrational EMBRAVE3 trial, with topline results expected in 2027 .

Ulixacaltamide, Relutrigine and Elsunersen have received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA.

Praxis aims to have a portfolio of four marketed CNS products over the next two years, all with blockbuster potential.

With both Ulixacaltamide and Relutrigine advancing closer to patients, PRAX appears well positioned for a potentially transformative period.

When we alerted readers to PRAX on June 4, 2025, it was trading around $41. The stock subsequently soared to an all-time high of $382.54, delivering an impressive gain of approximately 833% from our published price.