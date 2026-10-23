Show Me The Money: AMN Soars 125% In 9 Months As Revenue Tops Expectations Quarter After Quarter

(RTTNews) - Healthcare employment in the United States has continued to grow steadily, outpacing the broader job market. From August 2025 to August 2026, the sector added 378,500 jobs, representing 2% growth, compared with just 0.2% growth in non-healthcare, nonfarm employment, according to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.

This sustained growth in healthcare employment underscores the ongoing need for workforce solutions, an area in which AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) operates. This U.S. healthcare workforce solutions company provides staffing, talent optimization strategies, and technology solutions to support caregivers and patient care. It operates through three reportable segments: (1) nurse and allied solutions, (2) physician and leadership solutions, and (3) technology and workforce solutions.

Shares of AMN Healthcare touched a 52-week high of $47.32 in intraday trading yesterday, but that is well below the all-time high of nearly $130 recorded in 2022.

When Did We Highlight AMN?

We alerted readers to AMN on February 5, 2026, when it was at $21.01. The stock touched a 52-week high of $47.32 on October 22, 2026.

What's Driving the Stock?

• February 2026: Fourth-quarter 2025 results exceeded expectations, driven by better-than-expected performance in nurse and allied staffing, including revenue from a large labor disruption event. Consolidated revenue rose 2% year over year and 18% sequentially to $748 million. Net loss narrowed to $8 million, or $0.20 per share, from $188 million, or $4.90 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.22, compared with $0.75. The company guided for first-quarter 2026 revenue of $1.225 billion to $1.240 billion, versus $690 million in first-quarter 2025.

• May 2026: First-quarter revenue and earnings exceeded guidance, driven by better-than-expected results in labor disruption, travel nurse, allied and international nurse staffing. Consolidated revenue reached $1.378 billion, up 100% year over year and 84% sequentially. Net income was $62 million, or $1.59 per share, compared with a net loss of $1 million, or $0.03 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted diluted EPS rose to $2.10 from $0.45. The company guided for second-quarter 2026 revenue of $620 million to $635 million, compared with $658 million in second-quarter 2025.

• June 2026: AMN Healthcare acquired Jaide Health, an AI-enabled medical interpretation and translation solution, to expand language access for patients with limited English proficiency by combining AI assistance with human interpreter services.

• June 2026: The company entered a strategic partnership with Brightfield to expand its healthcare workforce intelligence capabilities with additional market data, helping healthcare organizations make more informed labor and workforce decisions.

• August 2026: Second-quarter revenue and earnings exceeded guidance, supported by growth in travel nurse, allied and search businesses. Consolidated revenue was $673 million, up 2% year over year but down 51% sequentially, reflecting the unusually high first-quarter contribution from labor disruption events. Net income was $21 million, or $0.53 per share, compared with a net loss of $116 million, or $3.02 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted diluted EPS rose to $0.77 from $0.30. The company guided for third-quarter 2026 revenue of $640 million to $655 million, compared with $634.5 million in Q3 2025.

Near-term Catalyst

• November 5, 2026: The company is scheduled to report third quarter 2026 financial results and fourth quarter 2026 outlook on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: February 5, 2026 • Published Price: $21.01 • 52-week High: $47.32 (+125%) on Oct.22, 2026 • Closing Price: $46.82 (+123%) on Oct.22, 2026

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