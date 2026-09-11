Show Me The Money: Filspari Powers Travere Therapeutics' Growth

(RTTNews) - Shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) touched a 52-week high of $68.59 yesterday, reflecting the meaningful progress made across its key growth areas and the continued momentum in its business.

This biopharmaceutical company is focused on developing best-in-class therapies for rare kidney and metabolic diseases to address significant unmet medical needs. Its flagship product, Filspari, is approved for use in the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The company also markets tiopronin products (Thiola and Thiola EC), approved for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare inherited disorder that causes a buildup of cystine levels in the urine, resulting in the formation of recurring cystine kidney stones.

When Did We First Highlight TVTX?

Travere Therapeutics was first featured on our site on August 14, 2024, when the stock was trading at $8.91. At the time, our report highlighted an important upcoming milestone for Filspari - its expected full FDA approval, scheduled for September 5, 2024.

Filspari had received accelerated FDA approval in February 2023 to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who were at risk of rapid disease progression.

We revisited the stock on September 5, 2024, when shares were trading at $10.15, and again on September 10, 2025, by which time the stock had climbed to $25.31.

What's Driving the Stock?

• September 2025: The FDA determined that an advisory committee was no longer needed for its review of Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. • October 2025: Travere announced that its U.S. net product sales of Filspari rose 155% year over year to $90.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. The company also made progress toward restarting the Phase 3 HARMONY study of Pegtibatinase for classical homocystinuria. Enrollment in the Phase 3 HARMONY study of Pegtibatinase was voluntarily paused to support the commercial manufacturing scale-up of the treatment. • January 2026: The company announced that its preliminary Q4, 2025 Filspari sales reached approximately $103 million, up 108% year over year, bringing full-year 2025 sales to approximately $322 million. • February 2026: Enrollment resumed in the pivotal Phase 3 HARMONY study of Pegtibatinase for classical homocystinuria. • April 2026: The FDA approved Filspari for adults and children aged 8 years and older with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis without nephrotic syndrome, making it the first FDA-approved treatment for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. • May 2026: The company announced that its Q1 2026 U.S. net product sales of Filspari increased 88% year over year to $105 million. • June 2026: Travere entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Everest Medicines for Civorebrutinib (EVER001), a potential best-in-class oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for markets outside China and certain countries in East and Southeast Asia. • June 2026: Travere presented long-term Phase 3 DUPLEX results for Filspari at the European Renal Association 2026 Congress. Its partner, Chugai Pharmaceutical, also submitted a New Drug Application for Sparsentan (Filspari) in Japan, creating potential future milestone payments and royalties. • August 2026: The company announced that its second-quarter U.S. net product sales of Filspari reached $141.1 million, up 96% year over year, demonstrating continued commercial momentum.

Near-Term Catalysts

• 2H 2026: Travere plans to initiate the Phase 4 SPARLIGHT study to further evaluate Filspari in adults and children of African ancestry with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis who are at high risk of disease progression. • 2H 2027: Topline results are expected from the Phase 3 HARMONY study of Pegtibatinase in classical homocystinuria. • Civorebrutinib: Travere plans to investigate the drug in primary membranous nephropathy, immune-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and minimal change disease, with potential expansion into additional indications.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: September 10, 2025 • Published Price: $25.31 • 52-Week High: $68.59 (+170.8%) on September 10, 2026 • Closing Price: $67.51 (+166.7%) on September 10, 2026.

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