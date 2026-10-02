Show Me The Money: Kodiak Sciences Shares Deliver More Than 500% Return In Just Over A Year

(RTTNews) - It has been a remarkable journey for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD), whose share price has nearly tripled in just one month, climbing from around $37 on September 1, 2026, to $104 on October 1, 2026.

This pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company specialises in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence ophthalmic diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical programs - Zenkuda, Tabirafusp tedromer (also known as KSI 501), and KSI-101.

When did we highlight KOD?

We highlighted KOD several times over the past year, with the stock showing substantial movement between each update.

When we first alerted readers to the stock on September 23, 2025, it was trading at $15. KOD rallied in the successive months and touched a high of $31.18 on December 24, 2025, before pulling back to $26.51 by the time we revisited the stock on March 5, 2026. The shares then resumed their climb, reaching a high of $47.84 on April 22, 2026. When we highlighted KOD again on September 1, 2026, it was trading at around $37.

What's Driving the Stock?

November 2025: Announced encouraging follow-up data from the Phase 1b trial of KSI-101 in patients with macular edema secondary to inflammation, showing continued improvement in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) through week 20, with more than half of patients achieving improvement of 3 lines or more on the eye chart (more than or equal to a 15-letter gain).

November 2025: Completed enrollment in the Phase 3 DAYBREAK study of both Zenkuda and Tabirafusp tedromer in patients with treatment-naive neovascular age-related macular degeneration.

March 2026: Announced positive topline results in GLOW2, the second Phase 3 study in diabetic retinopathy, demonstrating superiority of Zenkuda over sham.

August 2026: Completed enrollment in the first pivotal cohort in the Phase 3 PEAK trial of KSI-101 for macular edema secondary to inflammation.

August 2026: First patients enrolled in the global Phase 3 ALTO trial of KSI-501 in patients with diabetic macular edema.

September 2026: Announced positive topline results from the DAYBREAK pivotal Phase 3 study of Zenkuda and KSI-501 in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration.

Near-term Catalysts

• December 2026: Topline data from pivotal analysis 1 of the Phase 3 PEAK study of KSI-101 in patients with macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI). • Q4, 2026: Completion of enrollment in the second pivotal cohort evaluating 600 subjects across PEAK and PINNACLE Phase 3 trials. PEAK and PINNACLE are identical in study design, with key differences in patient population.

The PEAK trial includes patients with more severe disease (moderate to severe macular edema and vision impairment), while the PINNACLE study includes patients with milder disease (mild macular edema and any vision impairment), as well as patients with moderate to severe macular edema with good vision.

• Q4, 2026: Multi-indication Biologics license application planned for Zenkuda to include five positive Phase 3 studies across wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: September 23, 2025 • Published Price: $15.00 • All-time High: $104 (+593%) on Oct.1, 2026 • Closing Price: $98.46 (+556%) on Oct.1, 2026

Related Reading

Show Me The Money: Rapport Stock Up Over 400% In 16 Months; Bipolar Mania Data Next