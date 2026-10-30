Show Me The Money: The $100 Club Beckons For Kiniksa Pharma

(RTTNews) - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International plc (KNSA) has turned lead drug ARCALYST's strong sales growth into a compelling stock story, with shares delivering more than a 120% gain year-to-date as the drug moves closer to blockbuster status.

This biopharmaceutical company is developing and commercializing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need, with a focus on cardiovascular indications. Its lead drug ARCALYST is an interleukin-1 inhibitor indicated for the treatment of Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS), including Familial Cold Auto-inflammatory Syndrome (FCAS), and Muckle-Wells Syndrome (MWS) in adults and children 12 years and older; for maintenance of remission of Deficiency of Interleukin-1 Receptor Antagonist (DIRA) in adults and pediatric patients weighing 10 kg or more; and for treatment of recurrent pericarditis (RP) and reduction in risk of recurrence in adults and children 12 years and older.

When Did We Highlight KNSA?

We alerted readers to KNSA on April 29, 2025, when it was at $25.53. The stock touched an all-time high of $98.36 in intraday trading on October 29, 2026.

What's Driving the Stock?

• April 2025: Strong first-quarter 2025 performance and upward revision of full-year 2025 ARCALYST net sales. ARCALYST Q1 2025 net product revenue was $137.8 million, representing 75% year-over-year growth. • June 2025: Announced details for its planned Phase 2/3 clinical trial of KPL-387 in recurrent pericarditis. • July 2025: Reported strong second-quarter commercial performance and raised its full-year 2025 ARCALYST net product revenue outlook for the second time. ARCALYST Q2 2025 net product revenue was $156.8 million, representing 52% year-over-year growth. • October 2025: FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to KPL-387 for the treatment of pericarditis. • October 2025: Reported strong third-quarter 2025 performance, with ARCALYST revenue continuing to grow, and again raised its full-year 2025 ARCALYST net product revenue outlook. • February 2026: Reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results. ARCALYST net product revenue increased 65% year over year to $202.1 million in Q4 2025 and reached $677.6 million for full-year 2025, up 62%. The company also provided its 2026 ARCALYST net product revenue outlook. • April 2026: Reported first quarter 2026 financial results and raised 2026 ARCALYST net sales guidance. ARCALYST Q1 2026 net product revenue was $214.3 million, representing 56% year-over-year growth. • July 2026: Reported second-quarter 2026 financial results and raised its full-year ARCALYST net product revenue outlook again. ARCALYST net product revenue was $243.6 million in Q2, 2026, representing approximately 55% year-over-year growth. • October 2026: Reported third-quarter 2026 financial results and again raised its full-year ARCALYST net product revenue outlook. ARCALYST net product revenue was $286.0 million in Q3, 2026, representing about 58% year-over-year growth.

Near-term Catalysts

-- Year-end 2026: Initiation of a Phase 1 trial of KPL-1161 for an undisclosed indication. -- February 2027: Expected release of fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 financial results. ARCALYST net sales are projected to achieve blockbuster status for the first time in 2026, with revenue expected to reach $1.045 billion to $1.050 billion. -- Second half of 2027: Data readout from PASTORALE, the pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating once-monthly subcutaneous dosing of KPL-387 in recurrent pericarditis.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: April 29, 2025 • Published Price: $25.53 • All-time High: $98.36 (+285%) on Oct.29, 2026 • Closing Price: $97.56 (+282%) on Oct.29, 2026

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