Vaxcyte Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6R6 / ISIN: US92243G1085
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16.10.2026 11:02:23
Show Me The Money: Vaxcyte Delivers 100%+ Gains As Pneumococcal Vaccine Program Advances
(RTTNews) - 2026 has been a breakout year for Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX), with a string of positive pipeline developments lending its shares fresh momentum.
The clinical-stage vaccine innovator aims to prevent bacterial infections, with its pipeline targeting diseases such as invasive pneumococcal disease, Group A streptococcal disease and Shigella infections.
The company's lead investigational product is VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and pneumococcal pneumonia. VAX-24, a 24-valent candidate, is also being developed to prevent IPD, while VAX-XL is an earlier-stage candidate designed to expand pneumococcal serotype coverage. Beyond pneumococcal disease, the company is developing VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate targeting Group A Streptococcus disease.
When Did We Highlight PCVX?
We alerted readers to PCVX on October 27, 2025, when it was at $42.30. The stock gathered pace over successive months, reaching an intraday high of $90.75 on October 5, 2026. It has since pared some of those gains and trades around $65.
What's Driving the Stock?
• December 2025: Dosed the first participants in OPUS-1, a Phase 3 trial evaluating VAX-31 for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia in adults in a noninferiority study. • February 2026: Dosed the first participants in OPUS-3, a Phase 3 trial evaluating VAX-31 in adults previously vaccinated with lower-valency pneumococcal vaccines. • March 2026: Positive Phase 1/2 adult data for VAX-31 published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. • March 2026: Enrollment completed in OPUS-1 and OPUS-2 Phase 3 trials of VAX-31 for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia in adults. • June 2026: Dosed the first participant in the Phase 1 study of VAX-A1 for the prevention of Group A Streptococcus disease in healthy adults. • October 2026: Announced positive topline results from the OPUS-1 pivotal adult Phase 3 trial evaluating VAX-31 for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and pneumococcal pneumonia.
Near-term Catalysts
• 1H 2027: Safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data from the OPUS-2 and OPUS-3 Phase 3 trials of VAX-31. • End of 1H 2027: Topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data from the VAX-31 infant Phase 2 randomized, dose-finding study, covering both the primary three-dose immunization series and the booster dose. • 2H 2027: Topline data from the Phase 1 study of VAX-A1 in adults.
Stock Performance Since Publication
• Published Date: October 27, 2025 • Published Price: $42.30 • 52-week High: $90.75 (+115%) on Oct.5, 2026 • Closing Price: $65.27 (+54%) on Oct.15, 2026
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