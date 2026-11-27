(RTTNews) - Shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) have staged an impressive rally since early May, more than doubling in value.

The company is building a portfolio aimed at addressing the needs of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). The recent U.S. launch of its lead drug, Lumvoa, marks an important commercial milestone, while the continued advancement of its pipeline, including another TED candidate, Elegrobart, adds to its growth prospects.

When Did We Highlight VRDN?

We have featured VRDN on several occasions over the past year, tracking its performance and key developments.

Our first coverage was on September 16, 2025, when the stock was trading at $18.28. Shares subsequently gained ground, reaching a high of $34.20 on January 29, 2026.

We revisited VRDN on March 19, 2026, when shares were at $27.69. However, the stock came under considerable pressure towards the end of March and in early April 2026. Although Viridian's Phase 3 data on Elegrobart in thyroid eye disease, reported on March 30, 2026, were positive, investors were not impressed, triggering a sharp sell-off. Adding to the pressure, Amgen announced positive Phase 3 results for its subcutaneous formulation of Tepezza in thyroid eye disease on April 6, 2026. VRDN plunged to a low of $13.18 in intraday trading on April 29, 2026.

We last featured VRDN on May 28, 2026, when the stock was trading at $17.28. Buoyed by a series of positive regulatory and clinical developments, shares subsequently gained momentum, climbing to a new 52-week intraday high of $38.26 on November 25, 2026.

What's Driving the Stock?

• June 2026: Secured approval for lead asset Lumvoa for the treatment of thyroid eye disease(TED). It is the first approved TED treatment with labeling that includes data for both active and chronic TED. • August 2026: Reported business highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, noting encouraging early indications from the launch of Lumvoa. • November 2026: Reported financial results and recent business updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Lumvoa generated $24.7 million in net product revenue in Q3, 2026, THE first full quarter on the market.

Near-term Catalysts

• Q4 2026: Initiation of a Phase 1 trial of VRDN-292 in Graves' disease. • Q4 2026: Report Phase 1 healthy volunteer data for VRDN-008 and development plans; VRDN-008 is a bispecific, half-life-extended FcRn inhibitor. • Q1 2027: Submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Elegrobart for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). Like Lumvoa, the company's approved TED drug, Elegrobart also targets IGF-1R but differs in its mode of administration and dosing frequency. While Lumvoa is administered through intravenous (IV) infusions every three weeks, Elegrobart is being developed as a self-administered subcutaneous (SC) injection, with dosing every four or eight weeks through an autoinjector.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: May 28, 2026 • Published Price: $17.28 • 52-Week High: $38.26 (+121%) on Nov.25, 2026 • Closing Price: $37.91 (+119%) on Nov.25, 2026

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