(RTTNews) - Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) is targeting a significant scale-up in its commercial business, with an ambitious goal of achieving blockbuster revenue by 2030. Buoyed by the strong performance of its marketed products, the company appears to have turned a new page in its growth story.

This biopharmaceutical company focuses on developing and commercialising therapies for people with chronic endocrine and neurological diseases. Its marketed products include Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in patients with Cushing's syndrome, Gvoke for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, and Keveyis for the treatment of Primary Periodic Paralysis.

Beyond its marketed products, the company is advancing its pipeline led by XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly subcutaneous levothyroxine injection for the treatment of hypothyroidism, as well as multiple early-stage programs.

When Did We Highlight XERS?

We highlighted XERS on multiple occasions over the past year. Our first alert was on March 11, 2025, when the stock was trading at $4.57. Shares subsequently gained momentum, reaching a high of $8.37 on October 2, 2025.

We revisited the stock on October 6, 2025, when it was trading at $8.27, and again on February 18, 2026, when it was at $6.84.

Following periods of volatility, sharp pullbacks and gradual recovery, XERS regained significant upward momentum in November 2026. Shares surged 25% on November 5, 2026, to $13, followed by another 16% gain the next trading day, breaking above $15. The rally continued, with the stock touching a new high of $17.28 on November 18, 2026.

What's Driving the Stock?

November 2025: Reported third-quarter 2025 product revenue of $74 million, up 40% year over year, and swung to net income of $0.6 million from a $15.7 million net loss in the year-ago quarter. The company also raised its full-year 2025 total revenue guidance to $285 - $290 million from its previous range of $280 - $290 million. (Total revenue includes product revenue plus royalty, contract and other revenue)

February 2026: Xeris, through its subsidiaries, filed a Hatch-Waxman patent infringement lawsuit against Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Somerset Therapeutics over their generic Recorlev applications, seeking to block generic sales until its patents expire in March 2040.

March 2026: Reported fourth-quarter 2025 product revenue of $83.43 million, up from $57 million in the year-ago quarter, and net income of $11.1 million, compared with a net loss of $5.1 million a year earlier. For full-year 2026, the company projected total revenue of $375 - $390 million, compared with $291.85 million reported in 2025.

May 2026: Reported first-quarter 2026 product revenue of $82 million, up from $57.8 million in the year-ago quarter, and net income of $2.2 million, compared with a net loss of $9.2 million a year earlier. The company also raised the lower end of its full-year 2026 total revenue guidance to $380 million, maintaining the upper end at $390 million.

August 2026: Reported second-quarter 2026 product revenue of $91 million, up 34% year over year, while net loss widened to $31.1 million from $1.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The company again revised its full-year 2026 total revenue outlook, increasing the lower end of its guidance to $385 million from $380 million while maintaining the upper end at $390 million.

November 2026: Reported third-quarter 2026 product revenue of $106.3 million, up 43% year over year from $74.1 million, and net income jumped to $11.3 million from $0.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also raised its full-year 2026 total revenue guidance to $395 - $405 million from its previous range of $380 - $390 million. The total revenue was $291.85 million in 2025.

Blockbuster Outlook: Looking ahead, the company now expects total revenue to exceed $1 billion by 2030, up from its $750 million projection announced in June 2025. Recorlev is expected to be a key growth driver, with Xeris now anticipating that the drug could approach $1 billion in annual net revenue three to four years ahead of its previous 2035 projection.

Upcoming Milestones

• Year-end 2026: Initiation of Phase 3 registrational study of XP-8121 for hypothyroidism, dubbed Cornerstone. • Late 2028: Topline results from the Cornerstone trial • 2030: FDA approval and launch of XP-8121 for hypothyroidism. If approved, XP-8121 is projected to generate peak annual net revenue of $1 billion to $3 billion.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: February 18, 2026 • Published Price: $6.84 • 52-Week High: $17.28 (+153%) on Nov.18, 2026 • Closing Price: $16.620 (+143%) on Nov.19, 2026

Related Reading

Show Me The Money: After A 120% Rally, Amneal (AMRX) Positions For Its Next Growth Chapter In 2027