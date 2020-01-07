Showcase Agency Launches New Program for Veterans That Sells Their Homes With No Listing Commission

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Showcase Agency, Inc. announced the launch of Vets Sell Free - a new program to help Veterans save money when they sell a home.

Vets Sell Free is available to currently serving or retired/honorably-discharged U.S. Armed Forces, Reserves, National Guard and surviving spouses who are selling a primary residence located within 15 miles of Showcase Agency's Irvine office.

"Karin and I have a soft spot for Vets. A lot of our clients are Vets, my dad was in the Army for 21 years, and I feel all Vets make sacrifices for our country, with some of those Vets making huge sacrifices, some even giving their lives," explained Brian Smith, president and co-founder of Showcase Agency, Inc. "We're a small company so we can't afford to give a Vet a house or pay off their mortgage like I've seen bigger companies do, but we can waive our listing commission and still deliver excellent results and a fun experience. It's our way of saying thank you for your service."

Data shows that listing commissions are often 2% to 3% of the sale price, and with Southern California home prices being one of the nation's highest, Vets Sell Free could save a Veteran thousands of dollars when they sell their home.

About Showcase Agency, Inc.

Showcase Agency, Inc. is a California corporation licensed by the California Department of Real Estate as a Real Estate Broker (DRE 02058997) and Mortgage Broker (NMLS 1762262).

Brian Smith is the co-founder and president. Brian got his start as a loan officer in 2005, has held mortgage licenses in 48 states and is currently licensed by the State of California as a real estate broker and mortgage broker. He is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the California Association of Realtors, the Pacific West Association of Realtors and the National Association of Mortgage Brokers.

Showcase Agency helps people to buy and sell homes, and offers all types of home loans including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA loans, VA loans and jumbo loans for purchase or refinance.

To learn more, visit https://showcaseagency.com/.

