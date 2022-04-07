Showpad Wraps 2021 with Record-breaking Quarter, Fueling Growth Across the Organization

Product updates, employee base growth, and hiring plans announced following successful year

CHICAGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showpad , the global leader in revenue enablement technology, kicked off 2022 with a renewed focus on empowering customers, employees and partners to buy, sell and be at their best.

After finishing 2021 with its highest bookings quarter in company history and year-over-year growth of 97%, the company looks ahead at a refreshed business strategy and new product growth to fuel continuous market momentum.

"It truly is an honor to be a part of the Showpad team at such a pivotal and successful time for the organization," said Jeff Poczatek, VP of Global Commercial Sales at Showpad. "However, this is just the beginning – Showpad is relentlessly dedicated to empowering the most impactful buyer experiences, and we will ensure our platform does just that. The growth we experienced this past year is simply motivation to keep growing and innovating."

Growth in 2021

Showpad rang in its 10th anniversary with over 1,000 customers across more than 50 countries in 2021. Some of the customers who added Showpad into their tech stack in 2021 include Taos - an IBM Company, and Domino Printing.

And for companies like Stanley Black and Decker, 2021 was focused on harnessing data and analytics to grow strategically.

"I knew implementing Showpad was going to be a quick win if we did it right," said Jessie Hanna, VP of Sales Enablement at Stanley Black & Decker. "I didn't think it was something we were going to have to work hard to get adopted – and it wasn't. Showpad was adopted almost immediately across the board, right out of the gate."

In response to platform growth, Showpad also reached a hiring record. As part of its strategy to attract top industry talent, Showpad celebrated the addition of its 500th employee, and over 200 new joiners in the past year.

Showpad isn't slowing down in 2022. The company has impressive hiring goals for the upcoming year including plans to welcome onboard 100 new full-time employees.

2021 Product Accomplishments

Over the past year, Showpad delivered innovations focused on ways to:

Elevate the buyer experience with the introduction of Showpad Video, which enables better asynchronous communication between buyers and sellers

which enables better asynchronous communication between buyers and sellers Enhance the platform experience through enterprise-grade improvements in User Experience and search functionality

Help customers demonstrate and boost the value of enablement programs with new user engagement reporting capabilities

Deliver a seamless experience for sales reps using Showpad within their CRM.

What's to Come in 2022

This year, Showpad is focusing on ways to:

Empower customer-facing teams to have more impactful buyer interactions

Stimulate sharing of institutional knowledge and enabling better buyer collaboration with support for Showpad within Microsoft Teams

Enable Showpad to work with a more diverse revenue stack

Assist customers and partner developers build unique Showpad experiences through a richer API experience

Highlight the ROI that the platform delivers for customers

Help customers understand how their enablement programs contribute to revenue with enhanced analytics and reporting capabilities

To learn more about Showpad and follow along with what's to come in 2022, visit showpad.com .

About Showpad

Showpad is a global leader in revenue enablement technology, providing teams with a modern selling solution for maximizing hybrid sales. In more than 50 countries, customers rely on the Showpad platform to empower their teams to be at their best.



Showpad was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Sales Content Solutions report, a top 10 software company by G2, one of Deloitte's Fast 50, and Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces. Learn more at Showpad.com.

